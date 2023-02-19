Pat Cummins presents a signed jersey to Cheteshwar Pujara after the conclusion of 2nd Test in Delhi

After the culmination of the second Test in Delhi, Australian captain Pat Cummins gifted a signed jersey to Cheteshwar Pujara, commemorating his 100th Test match appearance.

Team India won the match comfortably by six wickets on Day 3 (Sunday) by chasing a target of 115 runs set by the visiting side. The hosts have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pujara got out for a duck in the first innings but made up for it by anchoring the chase in the second innings. He remained unbeaten on 31 and finished the match in style with a boundary to seal the game for India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave fans a glimpse of the Australian players' great gesture after the match by sharing a photo of Cummins presenting a signed Australian jersey to Pujara. They posted the following on their official Twitter handle and captioned it:

"Spirit of Cricket. Pat Cummins Cheteshwar Pujara. What a special gesture that was! #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS"

"It's been a great Test match"- Cheteshwar Pujara after India won 2nd Test vs Australia

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Cheteshwar Pujara said that it was a special moment for him and his family in attendance, who came to witness his 100th Test match in person. He was happy to help India win the match and hit the winning runs in his milestone game.

Pujara said:

"It's been a great Test match. Unfortunately, I didn't get a lot of runs in the first innings. It's a special feeling (playing 100 Tests). My family has been watching the game. I was a bit nervous. It feels very special that we've won the game and to score the last boundary. We're very well-balanced in the series."

Reflecting on his knock, he added:

"I try to use my feet as much as possible and that helps me a lot. You need to get used to the pitch initially and you just need to figure out a way to see which ones keep low and which ones turn. Once you play around 30-40 balls, you are more set. The new ball was a lot more challenging but that isn't the case with the old ball."

The third Test of the series will be hosted in Indore and will commence on March 1.

