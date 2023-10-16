"Pat Cummins is not pulling his weight into the side" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's issues heading into World Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has highlighted Pat Cummins' underwhelming performances with the ball as one of Australia's issues heading into their World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

The Aussies and the Lankan Lions have both lost their respective first two games in the tournament. Cummins, who went wicketless in Australia's tournament opener against India, picked up one wicket against South Africa but conceded 71 runs in nine overs.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out some of Australia's problem areas in their first two games. He elaborated (5:45):

"They are saying Australia's Travis Head will become available by Thursday. It seems they are eagerly awaiting his return because Mitchell Marsh is not scoring runs, so opening has not been good. You have only Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa as spin-bowling options, you don't have too many options."

The former Indian opener added:

"Pat Cummins is not pulling his weight into the side which is strange and sad but it seems like he is unable to contribute very well. He is looking like the third pacer and is not looking effective also, although he did pick up a wicket in the end in the last match."

Chopra picked Australia's fielding as another concern, highlighting that they dropped six catches against South Africa and were resultantly handed a royal thrashing.

"Reputation must count for something" - Aakash Chopra expects Australia to play better against Sri Lanka

Australia are currently placed last in the points table. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expects Pat Cummins and Co. to fare slightly better against Sri Lanka. He reasoned (6:20):

"Now Sri Lanka is in front of them, so you expect Australia to play slightly better. Reputation must count for something. You have such a huge legacy, won the tournament five times."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Australia can get back to winning ways against the Lankan Lions. He said:

"So we assume you will make a comeback sometime at least. They can get their first win today. Attack with your fast bowling - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins. Sri Lanka can be caught if you are able to attack their batting properly."

Chopra believes Dasun Shanaka's unavailability for the remainder of World Cup 2023 is an issue for Sri Lanka. He concluded by opining that the five-time champions will start as firm favorites in Monday's game.

