Pat Cummins to return home due to personal reasons; expected to return in time for 3rd IND vs AUS Test - Reports 

Australian captain Pat Cummins is set to travel to Sydney for a couple of days due to personal reasons. Reports suggest that he will be back in time to lead the side for the upcoming third Test in Indore, which begins on March 1.

The early culmination of the second Test in Delhi allowed Cummins to return home for a brief period, coupled with the fact that there is now a 10-day gap at the mid-point of the four-match series, which reads 2-0 in favor of India.

The players are set to be given a couple of days off for a potential reset as the challenge continues in the form of two more Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad. With the loss in Delhi, Australia's hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end, having last claimed the title in 2015.

The skipper, who took over the reins from Tim Paine ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes, came into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with only a sole defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, the Aussies have been second-best across all departments against a ruthless Indian side.

"We were ahead in the game and that doesn't happen often in India. This loss hurts" - Pat Cummins

Australia succumbed to a six-wicket defeat in Delhi despite holding a 62-run lead with nine wickets in hand at the end of Day 2. They lost nine wickets in the first session of Day 3 in an incredible collapse led by Ravindra Jadeja, who finished with his best career figures of 7-42.

Admitting that Australia let go of the control they once had in the game, Cummins said during the post-match presentation in Delhi:

"I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped."

Cummins continued:

"We need a review on what could have been done different. (On batters getting out to sweeps) Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name. But we need a review on the shot choice, did we do things right? Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn't happen often in India. This loss hurts."

The third India-Australia Test will start in Indore on March 1.

Will Australia bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to overcome the 2-0 deficit? Let us know what you think.

