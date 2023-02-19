"It's a fitting tribute to one of Saurashtra's favorite sons" - Jaydev Unadkat dedicates Ranji Trophy triumph to Cheteshwar Pujara 

Jaydev Unadkat dedicated Saurashtra's 2022-23 Ranji Trophy to his fellow statesman Cheteshwar Pujara. Unadkat led Saurashtra to a nine-wicket win over Bengal on Sunday, February 19, to mark their second title in four years.

The left-arm pacer was released from the Indian squad for the second Test against Australia in Delhi to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

Pujara, on the other hand, scripted history in the same timeframe by becoming the 13th Indian player to play 100 Tests.

This is special guys! To many more trophies & memories..

TEAM SAURASHTRA! It isn't just a team, it is an emotion! It is love! It is fire & ice & everything nice..This is special guys! To many more trophies & memories..

While Pujara was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, he played a composed 71-ball 34-run knock in the second. The gritty batter fittingly hit the winning runs as India claimed a six-wicket win to attain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Naming Pujara as one of Saurashtra's favorite sons, Unadkat said following the title triumph:

"As I said before it's a fitting tribute to one of Saurashtra's favorite sons, Chintu [Pujara's nickname]. He played his 100th Test for India against Australia in Delhi, but he was equally eager, wishing us all throughout."

Pujara has been a stalwart for the state, compiling tons of runs over the years. He played two matches in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season, scoring 121 runs across three innings before leaving for national duty.

Commenting on Saurashtra's winning effort, Unadkat said:

"It was important to win this one to prove the dominance and to show everyone that this era, this decade belongs to Saurashtra."

He continued:

"Three trophies in three years proves that we have been doing a lot of things right. We have set a tone, I'm really proud of what this team has achieved. It's not just about winning trophies but creating a legacy for our team, which will leave a bigger impact on cricket in the region. Our goal will be to carry forward this legacy for at least 3-4 years till the core of our team is intact."

Unadkat has been named in the India squad for the last two Tests against Australia and also finds a place in the subsequent three-match ODI series.

"Congrats to all the guys, was following the scores until lunch" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara survived an onslaught of spin bowling in the fourth innings as India chased a tricky 115-run target on Day 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

He emerged as the top-scorer after coming out to bat in the second over, following KL Rahul's early dismissal.

Couldn't have asked for a better way to seal the 100th Test. I would like to thank each and every one of you who has supported me throughout this journey. Thank you for your lovely messages and wishes on this special occasion. I hope to continue contributing to the team!

Stating that he was keeping close tabs on the Ranji Trophy final as well, Pujara said:

"Congrats to all the guys (on Saurashtra's Ranji triumph), was following the scores until lunch. Great achievement, we've been consistent over the last few years and it's our second title in the last 4 years. So, great work by the guys."

The third India-Australia Test will get underway in Indore on March 1.

Where does the current Saurashtra team rank among the greatest Ranji teams?

