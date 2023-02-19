Jasprit Bumrah yet to get clearance from NCA; IPL workload to be monitored closely - Reports 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to get clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he is undergoing rehabilitation in a bid to return to full-scale action.

He was not included in the squad for the final two Tests and the ensuing three-match ODI series against Australia, slated to take place in March.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the right-arm speedster has partaken in a couple of practice matches and the coaches are keen on the idea of increasing the intensity of his recovery progress, which is where the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) comes into the equation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not hold the bowler back from representing the Mumbai Indians (MI), but a free hand will not be given either, as his workload is set to be closely monitored.

The report further states that it remains to be seen how the five-time IPL champions view the prospect of Bumrah being constantly monitored during the upcoming season, which is crucial for MI considering that they finished bottom of the table in 2022.

During the BCCI's last annual general meeting, a notion was made for the coaches at the NCA to work closely with IPL franchises in terms of players' workload. While other Indian players playing in the competition will be subjected to the same, a keen eye is set to be placed on Bumrah.

Bumrah last played for India in September 2022

The pacer's last competitive appearance came during the home series against Australia. He was then subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

While he was included in the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home as a late inclusion, he was withdrawn soon after as he still felt stiffness while bowling in the nets.

The IPL seems like the next avenue where Bumrah could make his comeback. However, with franchises playing at least 14 matches in a short span of time, aggravating the injury is a potential fear for the BCCI, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England during June 2023 and the ODI World Cup on home soil to close out the year.

