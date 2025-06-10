Pat Cummins talks about possibility of Australia sledging Kagiso Rabada over his drug ban ahead of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Australian captain Pat Cummins has said that he would be surprised if his teammates sledged South African pacer Kagiso Rabada about his drug suspension during the 2025 WTC final. Rabada left IPL 2025 midway through the season to serve his ban after it was found that he had used cocaine earlier in the year.

The 30-year-old tested positive for recreational drug use during a domestic T20 competition in South Africa in January 2025.

“It’s not really our style. I’d be surprised if that came up," Cummins said on Tuesday, June 10 (via Hindustan Times).

Kagiso Rabada had earlier said that he wouldn't be overtly apologetic about his actions. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer praised the manner in which the process was handled and added that there would always be differing opinions among different sections.

"I'm just glad to be playing again. The process was handled really well ... I think, as a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that. There are some people who would have been disappointed and to those people I'm deeply sorry ... The people closest to me are the ones I felt I let down.

"But life moves on. I'll never be 'Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much'. But I'll never condone that action," the pacer had said about the incident.

Tim Paine disagrees with people addressing Kagiso Rabada's suspension as a personal issue

Former Australian captain Tim Paine recently criticised the way some people have equated Kagiso Rabada serving his suspension as dealing with a personal issue. While speaking on the SEN Radio breakfast show last month, the former gloveman said that Kagiso Rabada's suspension fell under the category of "having broken your contract."

"It stinks. I don't like this use around personal issues, and it is being used to hide stuff that isn't a personal issue. If you have a professional sportsman who's tested for recreational drugs during a tournament in which he is playing, that doesn't fall under personal issues for me," Paine said.

"That falls under you having broken your contract. That is not a personal issue; that is something that is happening in your personal life," he added.

Rabada has taken 327 wickets in 70 Test matches. He is four wickets shy of overtaking Allan Donald in the list of pacers with the most scalps for South Africa in their Test history.

