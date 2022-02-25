“Everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable” - Pat Cummins satisfied with security arrangements for Pakistan tour

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has asserted that the Aussies are comfortable with the security arrangements for the Pakistan tour and that the boys are excited about the challenge.

The upcoming tour will be Australia’s first visit to Pakistan since 1998 and will leave for the tour over the weekend. They will play three Tests, starting with the first one in Rawalpindi on March 4. The Test matches will be followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

Alleviating security concerns over the tour, Cummins was quoted as saying by the AFP:

"We've got to a place where everyone hopping on the plane is comfortable with where it's all sitting. It's been a really thorough body of work that the security and the logistics teams have worked through. And obviously the added layer of bio-security in these times as well. So we're feeling really good and once we get over there, we're going to be able to just concentrate on the cricket.”

The Aussie Test captain added regarding the historic Pakistan visit:

"More than anything it's a really special tour. We're going to fly over there and experience something for the first time. We're really excited, everyone is in a good place."

Cricket teams refused to travel to Pakistan following a terror attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009. Subsequently, Pakistan played their home games in the UAE.

Over the last few years, teams have begun touring the country again. However, concerns resurfaced after New Zealand quit their tour of the Asian country last year following a security threat.

“We don't really know what to expect over there”- Pat Cummins on challenge of playing in Pakistan

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau cricket.com.au/news/pat-cummi… Pat Cummins is expecting Australia's tour of Pakistan to be a significant variation from the high-tempo, fast-moving Ashes summer against England #PAKvAUS Pat Cummins is expecting Australia's tour of Pakistan to be a significant variation from the high-tempo, fast-moving Ashes summer against England #PAKvAUS cricket.com.au/news/pat-cummi…

Since Australia haven’t visited Pakistan since 1998, the tour will be a new challenge and experience even for the established members of the team.

Reflecting on what lies ahead, Cummins said:

"It throws up a different challenge to the cricket we've grown up used to playing in Australia. There's probably going to be times where I'll have to be more creative, try a few different things, be brave, so I'm excited for that challenge.”

He admitted:

"We don't really know what to expect over there. Subcontinent Tests can be played quickly or slowly, but think for a lot of this group, we haven't played a lot of cricket overseas, so if we want to be No. 1 in the world we have to have a really good showing on these subcontinent tours."

Despite all the controversy surrounding Justin Langer’s exit as head coach, Australia will head to Pakistan high on confidence following their 4-0 Ashes win.

