Pat Cummins and wife share adorable pictures after becoming parents for second time ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Rebecca Jane have shared adorable pictures on Instagram of their newborn baby as they became parents for the second time. With the couple welcoming a girl child this time, the Aussie captain's wife described how overjoyed they were.

The star cricketer opted out of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka due to an ankle injury and took paternity leave, prompting the management to appoint Steve Smith as captain for the series. The 31-year-old and his wife already have a boy named Albie. The couple tied the knot in August 2022 after getting engaged in February 2020.

Becky took to Instagram and wrote by sharing the picture of their newborn child:

"She’s here. Our beautiful baby girl, Edi 🩷 words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now."

Meanwhile, the right-arm speedster took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of Edi's first trip with them to the beach.

Before the Test series against India at home (BGT2024-25), Cummins had strongly indicated that he would miss the Sri Lanka tour, given how he had missed his first child's early days.

Pat Cummins' ankle injury puts him out of Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Australia suffered a brutal setback as the right-arm speedster will not be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy as he is still recovering from the ankle injury. The two-time title winners will also be without seamer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to hip and back injuries, respectively. Marcus Stoinis recently announced his retirement from ODIs despite being named in the squad.

With the New South Welshman ruled out, Smith and Travis Head are the contenders to lead Australia in the eight-team event. The Men in Yellow will open their campaign against England on February 22 in Lahore, Pakistan. However, they will play a couple of ODIs against Sri Lanka before that.

