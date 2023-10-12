"Paying for Ponting's sins" - Fans on X go mad as DRS drama sees Australia collapse, shocks Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis

Australia's start to the 2023 World Cup went from bad to controversially bad as two DRS (Decision Review System) calls took out Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis and played a big role in their batting collapse against South Africa in Lucknow.

The first happened in the 10th over of their chase of the massive 312-run target. Kagiso Rabada slipped in a quick length ball on the leg stump and Smith missed a flick shot and got hit on the pad. The on-field umpire gave it not out but South Africa reviewed and the third umpire overturned the decision.

Debate erupted because the ball seemed to hit Smith quite close to the leg stump and one zoomed-in still image showed the impact on his knee role while he was on his toes. The DRS also didn't show the ball trajectory and tracking but only an image. Smith was shocked but had to walk back with the score at 50/3.

Rabada got Josh Inglis out and Keshav Maharaj dismissed Glenn Maxwell before the Proteas pacer came back and took out Stoinis in the 18th over. The Aussie all-rounder was given not out on the field for a caught-behind decision.

This was even more debatable. The ball came off Stoinis' bottom hand which looked to have been not in contact with the handle but the umpire didn't think so. His wicket left Australia at 70/6, staring narrowly down the barrel.

The decision seemed to have angered Australian fans on X, who questioned the quality of the DRS system in Lucknow. Journalists weighed in while some fans in India made memes both in favor and against the decision.

Here are the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia go eight down after a good partnership

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc offered the thinnest ray of hope with a 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket but Marco Jansen and Maharaj stuck in consecutive overs to send both of them back. You can follow live action here.