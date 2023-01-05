PCB announce Babar Azam-led 16-member squad for three-match ODI series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 16-member strong squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series due to a finger injury that he sustained in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). As a precautionary measure, ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, who suffered a knee issue in the T20 World Cup final, has been rested again.

Speedster Haris Rauf made his comeback after recovering from an injury, which he sustained in the first Test against England last month.

Speaking on Shadab and Shaheen's absence, the Chairman of the PCB interim selection committee, Shahid Afridi, said:

“I am pleased Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf have regained complete fitness and though we will miss Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in this series, their absence will provide Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usama Mir to step up and demonstrate what they are actually capable of.”

Meanwhile, Haris Sohail and Shan Masood have been recalled into the 50-over squad.

The Shahid Afridi-led interim selection panel has also rewarded Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir with a maiden call for their impressive performances in domestic cricket. While Tahir scored 573 runs in the Pakistan Cup, Mir picked up 28 wickets in the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand



#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 🚨 Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 🚨#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai https://t.co/XIULDIB8A0

Pakistan squad for NZ ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, and Usama Mir.

New Zealand set to play ODI series in Pakistan after 19 years gap

New Zealand will play an ODI series in Pakistan for the first time since 2003/04 when the hosts won the series 5-0. The two teams last met in a bilateral series in 2018/19, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in ODIs for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, which Pakistan won by six wickets. The Blackcaps won their last ODI series in Pakistan in 1976/77, which they won 1-0.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Watch live youtu.be/DIiTapFTHOk



#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi's press conference as he announces the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.Watch live Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi's press conference as he announces the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.Watch live ➡️ youtu.be/DIiTapFTHOk#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai https://t.co/9stqJkUUG0

Thus, Babar Azam and Co. will look to continue their dominance against the Kiwis at home. The National Stadium in Karachi, which hosted the two-Test series, will also host the ODI series.

The two teams will lock horns in the first ODI on Monday, January 9. The remaining two ODIs will take place on January 11 and 13, respectively. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series at the same venue.

Pakistan and New Zealand are currently playing in the ongoing second Test. The first Test ended in a draw.

Poll : 0 votes