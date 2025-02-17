PCB chief declines ₹3.5 crore worth VIP box for India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match: Reports

The 2025 Champions Trophy will kick-start on Wednesday, February 19. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvihas declined an offer to sit in the VIP Box for the blockbuster clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, according to a report in Samaa TV.

Ad

As India refused to travel to Pakistan, they will play all of their group-stage games in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. India and Pakistan will clash on February 23 in the much-awaited match.

According to the report by Samaa TV, Mohsin Naqvi declined an offer to be seated in the VIP Box for the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The price for the VIP Box is $400,000 (approximately ₹3.5 crore).

Instead, the PCB Chief will sit in the general enclosure. He has informed the authorities to sell the tickets for the VIP Box, which will help the board generate additional revenue.

Ad

Trending

While there were reports that the entire tournament would be shifted out of Pakistan, the tournament will be held in the host nation, with India's matches taking place in Dubai due to the hybrid model in place.

PCB has invested to upgrade stadiums in Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, says Mohsin Naqvi

In an interview with The Indian Express (via NDTV Sports), PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also stated that they have invested a lot in upgrading stadiums for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

"Our stadiums last underwent significant renovations for the 1996 World Cup. Since then, the global cricketing landscape has evolved tremendously," he was quoted as saying.

"We recognized that this event was an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's ability to host top-tier international cricket, ensuring that our facilities meet the highest global standards for players, officials, and fans alike. "The dedication and expertise of our workforce have been instrumental in transforming Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium Karachi into world-class venues."

Ad

Mohsin Naqvi went on to state that the PCB has made significant investments in upgrading the cricketing infrastructure in the nation. The PCB chief added that they have proper plans in place to provide top security to teams coming to play cricket in Pakistan.

"As with any ICC event, the host nation must submit a comprehensive security plan for review by ICC security experts and representatives from participating countries. Our security plan was presented to the ICC Board in October 2024 and received unanimous approval. This plan ensures that all necessary protocols are in place to provide a safe and seamless experience for teams, officials, and spectators alike," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback