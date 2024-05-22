PCB release Hasan Ali from Pakistan's T20I squad to face England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to drop fast bowler Hasan Ali from the T20I squad ahead of the four-game series against England, which begins on May 22 in Leeds. The board issued an official update on the same, stating that he has been allowed to fulfill his commitments to county cricket.

It has emerged that the right-arm seamer was included in the squad as a cover for Haris Rauf, who has likely recovered from a shoulder dislocation and will play in the series-opener against England. However, the 29-year-old will now ply his trade for Warwickshire in red-ball cricket.

The Punjab-born seamer joined Warwickshire in 2023 and has taken 27 wickets at 24.25 apiece. He played in the third and final T20I against Ireland in the recent series but had a poor outing, leaking 42 in three wicketless overs.

Pakistan kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 preparations

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

The four-game T20I series will be the last leg of preparation for both sides before the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the West Indies and USA.

The Men in Green are coming off a drawn series against New Zealand while they managed to beat Ireland after losing the opening T20I. England, meanwhile, last played a T20I in December but most of their first-choice players have plenty of T20 cricket behind them in IPL 2024.

Pakistan and England were also the finalists of the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the latter emerging triumphant by five wickets in a low-scoring contest.

Batting first, Babar Azam and Co. managed to post 137-8 in 20 overs. The English side were initially nervy during the run-chase but Ben Stokes steered them to a five-wicket win with an unbeaten 52. Sam Curran was named Player of the Match in the final and the Player of the Tournament.

