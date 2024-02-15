PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract for pulling out of Australia Test tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken decisive action against tearaway pacer Haris Rauf, terminating his central contract effective from December 1, 2023, as announced by the apex body in a press release. The move comes after the right-arm speedster refused to be part of the Test squad for the three-match away series against Australia.

With the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) concurrently going, Rauf chose to skip the Test series against Australia to ply his trade for the Melbourne Stars. Chief selector Wahab Riaz called the 30-year-old out for the same, claiming that he changed his mind after committing to be part of the team. Riaz felt that the move to withdraw would hurt Pakistan cricket.

A thorough hearing process took place and the PCB management provided the speedster with a personal hearing in compliance with certain principles of natural justice on January 30, 2024. However, the tearaway pacer's statement wasn't found to be convincing enough.

Haris Rauf denied NOC to participate in any overseas T20 league

The drastic action by the PCB also means the 30-year-old will not be granted NOC to participate in any foreign T20 league up to June 30, 2024. With no injury or other justifiable reason indicated, the PCB sees Rauf's non-participation in the Test series as a violation of the central contract.

The right-arm bowler's only Test came against England in Rawalpindi in December 2022, but he sent down only 13 overs, picking up a wicket and conceding 78 runs. Pakistan lost the high-scoring Test by 74 runs. His last international outing was against New Zealand in Christchurch which the hosts won by seven wickets.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old is likely to make an appearance in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Playing his trade for the eventual champions Lahore Qalandars, the frontline paceman picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at 25.7.

The Qalandars will face Islamabad United on the opening night on February 17.

