Former cricketer Danish Kaneria believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can do nothing about the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), told Cricbuzz on Tuesday, October 18, that the Indian team won't travel to Pakistan for the continental event.

He also suggested that the Men in Blue could participate if the tournament is shifted to a neutral venue.

Reacting to Shah's comments, Kaneria pointed out that the BCCI is the most powerful board in the world and all other teams will have to agree to their terms. He opined that the Pakistani board can't afford to retaliate since it is far weaker than the Indian apex body.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

The BCCI could very well do that. The PCB cannot take any objection as BCCI is the richest board in the world and all other boards have to agree with them. England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, all these boards are with the BCCI as they know there's nothing without the BCCI.

"The Indian board is very, very powerful, whereas the Pakistani board is quite weak. They will have to agree with what the BCCI says, and there's no need to feel bad, because it's due to the political scenario between the two countries."

Notably, the Indian team's last visit to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup. The two Asian nations have not squared off in a bilateral series since Pakistan's tour of India in 2012-13.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023. However, it was expected that India might not agree to visit their neighboring country for the event, given the political tensions amongst the two nations.

"Arrange a meeting at a natural venue" - Danish Kaneria's suggestion to India and Pakistan

Kaneria further went on to say that it is crucial for both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences, as their clashes are often the top draw in major tournaments.

He suggested that the BCCI and PCB should arrange a meeting in Dubai, where the International Cricket Council (ICC) has its headquarters. The 41-year-old mentioned that diplomats from both countries should also be present for the meeting, so that a viable solution can be obtained.

Kaneria added:

"Officials from the BCCI and the PCB should arrange a meeting at a natural venue. They can do that in Dubai in the presence of people from the ICC. Both the boards should build their respective core teams consisting of diplomats."

India and Pakistan will take on each other in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The much-anticipated contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

