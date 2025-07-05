“Pehle maar raha hai, phir bol raha hai” - Rishabh Pant’s hilarious comment on Mohammed Siraj’s brutal delivery in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's quip after Mohammed Siraj's well-directed short-pitched delivery to Shoaib Bashir on Day 3 of the second Test against England has gone viral. The match is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
The incident occurred in the 90th over of England's first innings with the 31-year-old in the middle of a red-hot spell. With the Hyderabad-born cricketer bowling his 20th over, Bashir was greeted with a brute of a delivery, striking him flush on the helmet. The weary-looking off-spinner had to undergo a concussion check before being allowed to continue.
In the meantime, Pant said, as heard on the stump mic:
"Pehle maar raha hai, phir bol raha hai." (You are first hitting him and then apologising)
Pant has been his usual animated self behind the stumps during the series, making some hilarious quips both towards Indian and English players. The 27-year-old made twin hundreds in Leeds but they went in vain as England won by five wickets.
"These 6 wickets are very special for me" - Mohammed Siraj
Meanwhile, Siraj, who came up with an inspired bowling spell on Day 3 to eke out a 180-run lead for the tourists, said he was over the moon. The right-arm speedster, who ended up with figures of 6/70, said in an interaction with Jio Star, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:
"It's unbelievable, because I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul. I was always stuck at 4. The bowling was so good, but I wasn't getting a five-wicket haul. So, this moment is very special for me. And in England, I didn't get a fifer. So, these 6 wickets are very special for me."
Although the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28 late on Day 3, they have a healthy lead of 244 runs. It will be interesting to see what target they set for England given the latter's prowess in run-chases of late.
