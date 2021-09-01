"Pehle troll hota hai fir troll karta hai!"- Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma rises in Test rankings

Rohit Sharma has overtaken Virat Kohli in the men's ICC Test rankings among batsmen and is now ranked in fifth position. The Indian captain, on the other hand, has slid down one position to sixth, owing to his poor form of late.

Given that Rohit was once not even considered an able Test batsman, his rise has been simply incredible. Post-2018, when Rohit Sharma was touted to be India's designated Test opener, a lot of questions about his technique were asked. However, all those have been put to bed after his recent performances.

There was a divide on social media between those supporting Rohit Sharma and those on the side of Virat Kohli. Rohit fans were on the moon, hailing the way the 34-year-old silenced his critics and became the highest-ranked Indian batsman. Here is what they had to say:

Rohit Sharma in ICC Test Ranking:



- Career-best ranking at 5.

- Highest ranked Indian batsman.

- Highest ranked opener.



The rise from 2019 from nothing to one of the most trusted batsmen in the longer format. Take a bow, Hitman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2021

Rohit overtaking Kohli in ICC 'Test' Rankings, in middle of an 'overseas' Test series.



His career template: Pehle troll hota hai fir troll karta hai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 1, 2021

Now Rohit Sharma moved to top 5 position in ICC Test ranking. What a turnaround from Hitman @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/s21Qm8CsFF — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 1, 2021

Rohit Sharma’s rise in test cricket has been an inspiration. I still remember when he tweeted "Sun will rise again" mostly trolled him by saying his test career is finished. But now he's at the 5th position in test ranking @ImRo45 👑 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 1, 2021

After "post 2013" filter in limited overs cricket, Rohit now has "post 2018" filter for Test cricket. Congratulations. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 1, 2021

At Start of ICC WTC



Kohli - 922

Rohit - 524 (54th Rank)



Now

Rohit - 773 (5th Rank)

Kohli - 766



King of Comebacks @ImRo45 😎 pic.twitter.com/u2LV3Tr1m6 — Royce 🎭 (@Elegance__45) September 1, 2021

You can't imagine happiness of a Rohit Sharma fan who has seen all the trolling, from being called waste of talent to becoming one of The greatest of this game. Can't tell you how proud I'm. @ImRo45 . — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 1, 2021

Rohit Sharma becomes the highest test Ranked batsman of india, overtakes Virat Kohli. Tight slap on Haters who used to make fun of him in tests. NEW KING @ImRo45 . 👑 — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 1, 2021

Kumble said a beautiful line once



"Sachin's entire career went in proving people right and my (Kumble's) career went in trying to prove people wrong."



Rohit has proved a lot of his critics wrong by succeeding as a Test match opener👏👏.

Take a bow HITMAN. pic.twitter.com/jEo7BKdG7d — Shikhar (@SR_9220) September 1, 2021

Rohit Sharma - the Test opener

Before 2018, Rohit Sharma was all about a batsman from India who had immense talent but somehow wasn't able to convert those performances intohis talent into runs in Test cricket. A white-ball great, Rohit was given the opportunity to redeem himself in the 2019 home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma was simply unstoppable, scoring 556 runs at an average above 92 including three centuries and a double century. Still, his harshest critics wanted him to perform away from home in conditions conducive to seam and swing.

A stiff Test was awaiting Rohit when he faced New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. However, he showed great application in both innings. He has also been impressive in the series against England, with two half centuries to his name

Rohit Sharma's meteoric rise from No.54 to No.5 in just two years has been outstanding to say the least. He is by far the most improved Indian batsman of late.

