"Pehle troll hota hai fir troll karta hai!"- Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma rises in Test rankings

Rohit Sharma has overtaken Virat Kohli in the men's ICC Test rankings among batsmen and is now ranked in fifth position. The Indian captain, on the other hand, has slid down one position to sixth, owing to his poor form of late.
Given that Rohit was once not even considered an able Test batsman, his rise has been simply incredible. Post-2018, when Rohit Sharma was touted to be India's designated Test opener, a lot of questions about his technique were asked. However, all those have been put to bed after his recent performances.
There was a divide on social media between those supporting Rohit Sharma and those on the side of Virat Kohli. Rohit fans were on the moon, hailing the way the 34-year-old silenced his critics and became the highest-ranked Indian batsman. Here is what they had to say:
Rohit Sharma - the Test opener
Before 2018, Rohit Sharma was all about a batsman from India who had immense talent but somehow wasn't able to convert those performances intohis talent into runs in Test cricket. A white-ball great, Rohit was given the opportunity to redeem himself in the 2019 home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma was simply unstoppable, scoring 556 runs at an average above 92 including three centuries and a double century. Still, his harshest critics wanted him to perform away from home in conditions conducive to seam and swing.
A stiff Test was awaiting Rohit when he faced New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. However, he showed great application in both innings. He has also been impressive in the series against England, with two half centuries to his name
Rohit Sharma's meteoric rise from No.54 to No.5 in just two years has been outstanding to say the least. He is by far the most improved Indian batsman of late.