“People were asking whether he deserves to be part of the batting line-up” - S Sreesanth hails Shreyas Iyer for silencing critics

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has praised Shreyas Iyer for his fantastic performances with the willow in the 2023 World Cup. Pointing out that the batter was under some pressure heading into the mega tournament, Sreesanth commended the team management for backing him completely.

Shreyas’ 2023 World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start. He was dismissed for a duck against Australia and followed it up with scores of 25*, 53*, 19, 33, and 4. In his last four innings, though, the right-handed batter has been absolutely brilliant, registering scores of 82, 77, 128*, and 105.

Shreyas’ ton against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was overshadowed to an extent by Virat Kohli’s record 50th one-day hundred.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth praised the batter for playing with composure even as the main focus was on Kohli.

“To be very honest, the way Shreyas Iyer played, lots of respect to him. It is not easy when the focus is on something else. He stood with him [Kohli] and slammed 100 off 67 balls. Iyer has performed like that in two-three matches back-to-back. Ahead of the World Cup, there were some fingers pointed at him. People were asking whether he deserves to be part of the [Indian] batting line-up,” the former India cricketer said.

“Lot of respect to Rahul [Dravid] bhai, Rohit Sharma and the entire team management for continuing with him,” Sreesanth added.

Shreyas struck four fours and eight sixes in his 105 off 70 balls, adding 163 with Kohli after Shubman Gill retired hurt due to cramps.

"It was so good to see" - Sreesanth on Kohli reaching 50th ODI ton in Sachin, Beckham’s presence

While Kohli reaching his 50th one-day ton was a grand achievement, the occasion was even more special as the batter did it in the presence of sporting legends like Sachin Tendulkar [whose record he broke] and David Beckham.

“We were waiting for Kohli’s 50th ton and before that the 48th and the 49th. It was very good to see. Records can be broken, but there were legends present there [at the stadium]. Sachin Tendulkar was there, David Beckham was there and many other celebrities as well. Doing it in front of them, it was so good to see," Sreesanth agreed.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, with 711 runs in 10 innings at an average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.69.