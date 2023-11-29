"People are a bit shallow in their view" - Rassie van der Dussen hits back at Temba Bavuma's critics

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has declared that Temba Bavuma's lean run with the bat didn't affect them psychologically in the 2023 World Cup. The right-hander called Bavuma's critics shallow, stating that they are judging him only by his World Cup numbers.

Bavuma came into the 2023 World Cup with an average of 50 but managed only 145 runs in 8 matches at 18.13, headlined by a high score of 35. The veteran's decision to play in the semi-final against Australia despite not being fully fit drew plenty of backlash.

Speaking to an independent media outlet, Van der Dussen highlighted that Bavuma's mere presence added plenty of value.

"As a team, it never affected us at all. There were no doubts in our minds that Temba needs to be in the team and is the captain, just on that basis alone the value that he adds is humungous.

"I think people are a bit shallow in their view. Obviously, you want all the guys doing well, but realistically that’s not going to happen too often, that’s why you have to function as a unit."

The Proteas had an outstanding run in the 2023 World Cup, finishing the group stage in the second spot. South Africa also beat Australia in their group-stage encounter but the latter sneaked in a seven-wicket victory in the semi-final.

"If you look at the stats of this year, Temba still averages 50" - Rassie van der Dussen

Van der Dussen also highlighted that Bavuma's ODI career in 2023 reflects a completely different picture to his performances at the World Cup. The 34-year-old added:

"Look at Temba’s ODI numbers, it will tell you a different story. If you can take a few innings in isolation for criticism, then you can also take this year in isolation and also his ODI career in isolation and look at those numbers.

"If you look at the stats of this year, Temba still averages 50. If you’re judging a player, you judge them over a period of time and not just a certain few innings in the World Cup for an example."

The Proteas will next face Team India at home in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.