"People who keep berating their players" - Yuvraj Singh's father drops a fiery response to Saqlain Mushtaq's remarks on Team India after 2025 CT final

Former India player Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh launched a scathing attack against former Pakistan player and coach Saqlain Mushtaq following his challenge to the Men in Blue after the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

The legendary Pakistani spinner spoke about testing the Indian side by playing 10 Tests, as many ODIs, and T20Is against the Men in Green. The remarks came even after Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Mohammad Rizwan-led side by six wickets in the group-stage game.

Yograj said that such former players don’t know how to appreciate anyone. He added that they haven’t learned anything since the partition between the two countries after Independence from British rule. He also pointed out that the ex-Pakistan players mocked their team. The 66-year-old told ANI:

“I read Saqlain's comment. What are you trying to get into? They don't know how to appreciate it. They just speak. So, a lot of mouths were shut. They haven't learned in 78 years. What can I teach them? People who keep berating their players, what can you teach them?”

“They should try to play against our ‘B’ team” – Yograj Singh joins Sunil Gavaskar in mocking Pakistan's stature after one-sided Champions Trophy clash against India

Yograj Singh also echoed similar sentiments as former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who believes that the Men in Blue’s ‘B’ team are enough to beat Pakistan. He said in the same interaction:

“They should learn how to run a country from India and its government. It feels like India is playing a local team. They should try to play against our 'B' team.”

Pakistan have failed to beat India in ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy, including the 2025 Champions Trophy and 2023 ODI World Cup, losing six matches in a row.

The Men in Green, who were the original hosts of the ICC ODI event, crashed out of the 50-over tournament in the group stage after losses to New Zealand and India. Their meek performances drew criticism from former players, including erstwhile skippers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Pakistan will next play a five-match T20I series and three ODIs against the Black Caps in New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan has retained his place as ODI skipper, while Salman Agha Ali has replaced the former as T20I skipper on the road to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

