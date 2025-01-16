“People in Pakistan must be sleeping, so is the board” - Former batter suggests mentor for India match in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali called on the board to appoint wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team mentor for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India. Sarfaraz captained Pakistan when the Champions Trophy last took place in 2017.

He led the side to the title, defeating India by a massive 180 runs at the Oval in the final. Sarfaraz hasn't played in the white ball formats for Pakistan since 2021 and his last appearance for them came in the Test tour of Australia at the end of 2023.

Talking about the upcoming India-Pakistan battle in the Champions Trophy on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali said [Via Hindustan Times:

"Afghanistan appointed the great Younis Khan as mentor, who is a good choice. People in Pakistan must be sleeping, so is the board. They need a mentor against India, someone who won you the Champions Trophy the last time: Sarfaraz Ahmed."

He added:

"In this match, Sarfaraz's suggestions will work. He has the experience of lifting the trophy against them. I won't take anyone else's name. He led the team to victory."

India and Pakistan are part of Group A in the eight-team Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19. Their highly anticipated clash will be played in Dubai on February 23.

"Dubai has not been a lucky ground for India" - Basit Ali

India struggled at the venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup [Credit: Getty]

Basit Ali felt playing their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai would work to India's disadvantage.

After several back-and-forths in the build-up to the tournament, it was decided that India would play their games in Dubai, while the rest of the event would take place in Pakistan.

"I told before also that the final will happen in Lahore. I am still saying the same. If India's matches were in Sri Lanka instead of Dubai then I would say India will come to the final. Dubai has not been a lucky ground for India. They have always had a problem there," said Basit Ali.

Should India qualify for the final, the game would be played in Dubai, barring which Lahore will host the summit clash.

The Men in Blue have struggled in T20Is in Dubai, winning only five out of their nine outings. However, they boast an impressive ODI record at the venue, winning five out of their six matches with the other being a tie.

