"Perfect example of 'A man sold his TV to buy remote" - Top 10 funny memes as England bundle out for 179 in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs SA

England and South Africa are currently playing the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 1) at the National Stadium in Karachi. Playing his final ODI as England captain, Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.

Tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen dismissed the top three English batters inside 6.4 overs, leaving the opposition team reeling at 37/3. Joe Root (37) and Harry Brook (19) tried to rescue the English team by building a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, the duo departed in quick succession after getting starts, leaving the team in a dire situation at 103/5 after 17.3 overs.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, Jos Buttler held one end for a while and played an uncharacteristically sedate knock of 21 (43) before departing as England lost their ninth wicket in the 36th over. Jofra Archer chipped in with 25 (31) in the end to help the English side reach 179 in 38.3 overs before they lost all the wickets.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of Saturday's Champions Trophy match. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

One of the memes read:

Perfect example of "A man sold his tv to buy remote."

"We were quite brilliant with our execution and plans" - South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj after restricting England to 179 in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

During the mid-innings break, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj reflected on the first innings and his bowling performance, saying they were exceptional with execution.

He said (via Cricbuzz):

"We were quite brilliant with our execution and plans. A bit sloppy in the field though to be honest. I was happy with the way I bowled but the foundation was laid by the fast bowlers."

Maharaj continued:

"We know the English batters can take the game away, so that foundation was key to get early wickets. Allowed me to get some flight and guile into my bowling. My first wicket was a brilliant catch, and then Livingstone’s delivery was a nice setup, came out of the hand very nicely."

After restricting England to a low total, South Africa have advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy along with Australia from Group B.

