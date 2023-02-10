Create

“Perfect man to fill Nathan Lyon’s shoes for the future” – Fans react as Todd Murphy destroys India’s top-order in 1st IND vs AUS Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 10, 2023 13:07 IST
Todd Murphy
Todd Murphy got the crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Debutant Todd Murphy shone for Australia in the first innings of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The right-arm spinner took the early wickets of KL Rahul (20), Cheteshwar Pujara (7) and Virat Kohli (12) to leave India reeling at 151/4 in the second session on Day 2 (Friday, February 10).

The 22-year-old caught and bowled Rahul to provide the Aussies with their first breakthrough on Day 1. Murphy then removed Pujara and Kohli cheaply on Day 2 to keep the visitors in the game.

In his first-class career, Murphy has scalped 29 wickets in seven games.

Australian fans were delighted to witness Todd Murphy’s excellent bowling performance on his debut in the Nagpur Test.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Make that 4. #ToddMurphy gets the biggie @imVkohli Murphy enjoying the game and making it a very good debut! #BGT2023 #INDvsAUS
@ESPNcricinfo Australia should have played 10 batters & Todd Murphy
Jumbo and Ajaz Patel waiting to welcome Todd Murphy to their club. 🙄#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #CricketTwitter #ToddMurphy twitter.com/anilkumble1074… https://t.co/VPljXTJN66
Day 1: Ravindra JadejaDay 2: Todd Murphy🤗#AUSvsIND
Todd Murphy is having a great debut getting out Pujara & Kohli.
Todd Murphy is a genius. As I said yesterday, very Jadeja-esque bowler. Would be successful if he sticks to his plans. And he is, the sole wicket taker for Australia. #INDvAUS 🇮🇳🇦🇺
Wow, Todd Murphy has the 4 Aussie wickets so far!! #AUSvIND
Is it just me that the later part of action of Todd Murphy is somehow looks similar to Swann?? #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #Cricket #BorderGavaskarTrophy
Like Seriously, what is this with India and Debutants, Ugghh 😑😑Feat. Todd Murphy !!!#BGT2023 #INDvAUS
@Moose1870 Todd Murphy...well done selectors....
Ye Todd Murphy bhi yha se Hero ban ke jayega. Pura Top order ko kha gya hai.
Todd Murphy is a real find for the Aussies, he is perfect man to fill Nathan Lyon’s shoes for the future . Hope this series is a making of something great for himself and for Australian cricket @FoxCricket @bhogleharsha

“What dreams are made of” – Mark Waugh hails Todd Murphy

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh hailed Todd Murphy for his phenomenal performance on his Test debut. Speaking on Fox Cricket, he said:

“This is what dreams are made of.”

Meanwhile, ex-Aussie opener Mathew Hayden pointed out the difference between Nathan Lyon and Murphy. He said:

“He certainly bowls a lot more side spin, Lyon’s more over spin. It seems to be working, it seems to be gripping more on the surface and creating that doubt and uncertainty with the batsman. So I agree, he’s had a really good start.”

Earlier on Day 1, Spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. While Jadeja scalped a five-wicket haul on his comeback after five months, Ashwin settled for three scalps.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked one wicket apiece.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49, while Steve Smith contributed 37 runs. Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb added 36 and 31 runs, respectively.

In response, India are currently batting at 189/5 after 65.4 overs. The visitors will now look to prevent Team India from gaining a huge lead.

