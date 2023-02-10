“Perfect man to fill Nathan Lyon’s shoes for the future” – Fans react as Todd Murphy destroys India’s top-order in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Debutant Todd Murphy shone for Australia in the first innings of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The right-arm spinner took the early wickets of KL Rahul (20), Cheteshwar Pujara (7) and Virat Kohli (12) to leave India reeling at 151/4 in the second session on Day 2 (Friday, February 10).

The 22-year-old caught and bowled Rahul to provide the Aussies with their first breakthrough on Day 1. Murphy then removed Pujara and Kohli cheaply on Day 2 to keep the visitors in the game.

In his first-class career, Murphy has scalped 29 wickets in seven games.

Australian fans were delighted to witness Todd Murphy’s excellent bowling performance on his debut in the Nagpur Test.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

“What dreams are made of” – Mark Waugh hails Todd Murphy

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh hailed Todd Murphy for his phenomenal performance on his Test debut. Speaking on Fox Cricket, he said:

“This is what dreams are made of.”

Meanwhile, ex-Aussie opener Mathew Hayden pointed out the difference between Nathan Lyon and Murphy. He said:

“He certainly bowls a lot more side spin, Lyon’s more over spin. It seems to be working, it seems to be gripping more on the surface and creating that doubt and uncertainty with the batsman. So I agree, he’s had a really good start.”

Earlier on Day 1, Spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. While Jadeja scalped a five-wicket haul on his comeback after five months, Ashwin settled for three scalps.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked one wicket apiece.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49, while Steve Smith contributed 37 runs. Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb added 36 and 31 runs, respectively.

In response, India are currently batting at 189/5 after 65.4 overs. The visitors will now look to prevent Team India from gaining a huge lead.

