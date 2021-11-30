Perth unlikely to host 5th Ashes Test owing to strict quarantine rules in Western Australia

Perth's hopes of hosting the fifth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series look over, as Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has imposed strict quarantine rules for players. Earlier this month, McGowan had said that he was confident Perth would be ready to stage the Test from January 14-18, as originally scheduled.

However, McGowan also said that players have to serve a 14-day quarantine, given the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Along with the mandatory isolation period, he also banned the players' families from accompanying them.

Mark McGowan announced on Tuesday of zero compromises. He said that the rules for the Ashes Test would be the same as they are for AFL (Australian Football League) players.

Test Match Special @bbctms



Game could be moved to the MCG & played as a day/night match with Melbourne hosting Tests 3 & 5.



SCG, Canberra & Hobart other options.



#bbccricket 5th Men’s Ashes Test unlikely to be played in Perth after WA Premier Mark McGowan said there will be no quarantine relaxation.Game could be moved to the MCG & played as a day/night match with Melbourne hosting Tests 3 & 5.SCG, Canberra & Hobart other options. 5th Men’s Ashes Test unlikely to be played in Perth after WA Premier Mark McGowan said there will be no quarantine relaxation. Game could be moved to the MCG & played as a day/night match with Melbourne hosting Tests 3 & 5. SCG, Canberra & Hobart other options. #bbccricket https://t.co/omVaRhh3sA

He said as, quoted by Perth Now:

"We have put in place very strict rules. So we've said to them, 'you need to have 14 days quarantine'. And that has to apply to all the broadcast staff, the cricket staff. They can't just bring wives and girlfriends with them - same rules as we put in place for the AFL. It's up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not."

Melbourne likely to host the final Ashes Test between Australia and England

Joe Root (left) and Tim Paine. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) remains the frontrunner to host the fifth game alongside the Boxing day Test. Sydney is also in the mix. Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox said they have a spare pitch to play the game.

"We’re never cheeky about these things because we’ve lost two (AFL) grand finals, and I don’t like seeing other states pinch content. But we’re ready if we’re needed, and if Cricket Australia just accidentally made a phone call to us and said ‘we need you to host a second Test’, we’d be ready to go."

"It’s pretty simple; I’ve spoken to Nick Hockley and said there’s a spare pitch there if any of the states get into trouble with a border closure, we’re happy to help out," Fox told 7 News.com.au.

Earlier, former Australian cricket legend Shane Warne also called for the MCG to stage the fifth Ashes Test as a day and night game. The Gabba is set for the opening contest between Australia and England, starting on 8th of December.

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIA



The dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 https://t.co/GAca7zEG0Y

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia currently hold the Ashes urn, and start as favourites.

Edited by Bhargav