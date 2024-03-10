Phil Salt joins Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024 as Jason Roy pulls out

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major jolt ahead of IPL 2024, as Jason Roy has pulled out of the entire season due to personal reasons, with Phil Salt joining them. The two-time champions have roped in Roy's fellow England teammate as Salt hopes to deliver a good performance after going unsold in the auction.

Roy played in the 2023 edition, coming in as a replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. The right-handed batter had a fruitful season with the Knight Riders, smashing 285 runs in 8 matches, averaging 35.63 alongside a strike rate of 151.60.

For Salt, meanwhile, this would be his 2nd year in the IPL. The Englishman plied his trade for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 and accumulated 218 runs in 9 matches at 27.25 alongside a strike rate of 163.25 with a best of 87. He forged a formidable opening partnership with David Warner at the Capitals.

"Was expecting to be picked up" - Phil Salt expresses his disappointment after IPL 2024 auction

Phil Salt. (Image Credits: Getty)

Salt entered the IPL 2024 auction at a base price of INR 1.5 crore, but found no takers. With the 27-year-old going unsold, he reacted to it after the 4th T20I against the West Indies, saying, as quoted by The Telegraph:

"It was a confusing morning. I was expecting to be picked up, having gone there last year and done well, and the year that I’ve had."

The Englishman had a T20I series to remember against the West Indies late last year. Although England lost the five-game rubber, the keeper-batter was their standout player, hammering 331 runs in five innings at 82.75 with 2 centuries. The youngster clobbered an unbeaten 109 to help England chase down 223 in the 3rd T20I.

The reigning T20 champions amassed 267 in the 4th T20I of the series and the right-hander smacked 119 of them as they eventually won by 75 runs.

The Knight Riders will open their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.

