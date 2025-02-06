Phil Salt smashes Harshit Rana for 3 sixes & 2 fours in an over in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

England opener Phil Salt got the visitors off to a blazing start in the ongoing opening ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Opening the batting, Salt made his intentions clear to go after the bowling.

He took the attack, smashing debutant Harshit Rana for 26 runs in a single over. Phil Salt launched an assault in the sixth over, taking Harshit to the cleaners. He began with a six off a top-edge on the first delivery of the over.

On the second ball, Salt played an uppish drive over covers for a boundary. The right-hander then went down on his knee and slog-swept Rana for a six over backward square leg for a six.

Trending

The fourth delivery saw Phil Salt smash Rana for another boundary over mid-wicket. While the penultimate ball of the over was a rare dot ball, the English opener ended the over with another six off a pull shot over mid-wicket.

He therefore gathered 26 runs off the over, slamming Rana for three sixes and two boundaries, leading the onslaught.

Watch the video of the 26-run over below -

Expand Tweet

Phil Salt departs for quickfire 43 as Harshit Rana makes comeback

While Phil Salt managed to get England off to a flying start, his charge did not last for long as he was eventually dismissed in the ninth over. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Salt was mixed up in a confusion with his opener partner Ben Duckett, which resulted in him being run out.

Salt, therefore, had to walk back after scoring a quickfire 43 off just 26 balls, striking at 165.38 while smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Meanwhile, debutant Harshit Rana, who was victim to Phil Salt's carnage, made a strong comeback by grabbing a couple of wickets in the same over. In the 10th over, he first sent Ben Duckett back for 32 off 29 deliveries on the third ball before dismissing Harry Brook for a duck on the final delivery.

Thus, although expensive, the pacer quickly redeemed himself, providing India with quick breakthroughs after a fiery start by England upfront.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news