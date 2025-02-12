Phil Salt takes a stunning catch to send back Rohit Sharma for 1 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

England wicketkeeper Phil Salt pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss India’s captain Rohit Sharma for a low score in the third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, February 12. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the second over of India’s innings. Mark Wood bowled a sharp, good-length delivery that angled in toward the off stump. The ball straightened off the pitch, brushing the edge of Rohit's bat.

England’s wicketkeeper Salt made a brilliant dive to his right, securing an exceptional catch. The 37-year-old was dismissed for just one run off two balls, leaving India at 6 for one after 1.1 overs.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

While Rohit was dismissed for just two runs in the first ODI, he played a brilliant knock in the second game. Chasing a target of 305, Rohit, alongside Shubman Gill (60), put together a 136-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rohit scored 119 off 90 balls, registering his 32nd ODI century, in a knock laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. The Men in Blue won the match by four wickets with 33 balls remaining, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Rohit Sharma falls early as England opt to bowl first in the 3rd ODI

England's captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl, with Tom Banton replacing Jamie Overton for the visitors. India made three changes to their lineup, with Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh coming in for Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammed Shami.

The hosts, however, didn’t get off to the best start, losing Rohit Sharma for just one run. At the time of writing, India are 23-1 after five overs, with Shubman Gill (11) and Virat Kohli (5) at the crease.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood.

