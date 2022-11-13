"Phone uthao Netherlands, mazak nahi hai ab"- Fans troll Pakistan as England coast to their second T20 World Cup title

Despite Pakistan's best efforts, England managed to get over the line and win their second T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday. Jos Buttler and his men needed just 138 runs to win and didn't get off to the best of starts as they lost some early wickets.

However, it was Ben Stokes who played yet another clutch knock in a World Cup final to help his team become two-time T20 World Cup champions. Pakistan had its moments in the game as the ball was doing enough for the pacers.

However, they will ponder what could have been had they put a few more runs on the board. Some fans on Twitter trolled Babar Azam and co. for not turning up in yet another tournament final. Here are some of the reactions:

Shaheen Afridi's injury proved to be the final nail in Pakistan's coffin

Shaheen Afridi gave his team the perfect start in the second innings as he cleaned up the dangerous Alex Hales cheaply. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt played a few shots and tried to make the most of the powerplay. But both were sent back by Haris Rauf and the game was right in the balance.

England still had their Mr. Dependable aka Ben Stokes at the crease. He began absorbing all the pressure and kept the scoreboard ticking alongside Harry Brooks. At a point, it looked like Stokes probably took the game too deep.

However, the catch that Afridi took to dismiss Brook is what ended up him aggravating his knee injury and he couldn't complete his quota of four overs. Stokes sensed an opportunity when Iftikhar Ahmed came up to bowl and those 10 runs off two balls almost nullified any chance of the game going down to the wire.

Moeen Ali also played a handy cameo and it was fittingly Stokes, who played the winning shot and sent the England team into delirium. Babar and his men will certainly find this to be so close yet so far.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

