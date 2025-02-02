[Photo] Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan in attendance at Wankhede Stadium for IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has been spotted attending the fifth T20I match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. A picture of Aamir near the boundary line with his son Junaid Khan has surfaced on social media platforms.

The final T20I match of the India vs England series is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium. Whenever Team India plays a match in Mumbai, heavyweight names are generally in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium.

Back in 2023, when India played against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semifinals in Mumbai, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, John Abraham, and Ranbir Kapoor were in attendance. Now, for the fifth T20I match, Aamir Khan is at the Wankhede Stadium with Junaid.

Trending

You can see the picture here:

Expand Tweet

The picture, shared by a cricket-crazy fan on X, has gone viral, gaining almost 3,000 likes in three hours. Aamir Khan fans are ecstatic to see their hero at the stadium for the clash between India and England.

Aamir Khan was also on commentary for the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

While Aamir is always busy with his movie projects, he ensures that he gets time to enjoy cricket matches as well. This is not the first time the Bollywood megastar was spotted on the cricket field. Back in 2022, Khan was among the Hindi commentators for the IPL Final between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.

In fact, Khan also played a major role in building the hype for India's home T20I series against South Africa in June 2022. Almost three years later, he is back, enjoying another home T20I match with the Indian team playing.

It will be interesting to see if India can win the fifth T20I match. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news