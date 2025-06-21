"Pichli baar kya bola tha? flat pitch, ahmedabad"- Top 10 funny memes as Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut in 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025

Shubman Gill started his Test captaincy tenure grandly with a magnificent century on the opening day of the first Test against England on Friday (June 20), which earned him applause from the fans.

Ad

Home team captain Ben Stokes won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set the tone for India in the match with a brilliant 91-run opening partnership. Both looked in great touch from the outset and scored freely after safely negotiating the new-ball threat in the first hour.

A lapse in concentration from KL Rahul (42) at the fag end of the session gave England a much-needed breakthrough in the 25th over. Sai Sudharsan (0) also followed Rahul to the pavilion in the next over, as India went into lunch with 92/2 on the scoreboard.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill stabilized the innings after two quick wickets and led his side from the front by playing with positive intent in the second session. Yashasvi Jaiswal complemented him well at the other end and notched up his fifth Test century.

After his departure, Rishabh Pant (65*) arrived at the crease and put on an unbeaten 138-run partnership with Shubman Gill to put India in a dominant position of 359/3 at stumps on the first day.

Ad

Gill played with great control throughout his stay at the crease on Friday and silenced his critics with a solid knock of 127* (175), which comprised 16 fours and a six. Fans heaped praise on Shubman Gill after his stellar batting performance on his Test captaincy debut by sharing hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"Pichli baar kya bola tha? flat pitch, ahmedabad... (what did you say last time? Flat pitch, Ahmedabad)," one meme read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Reminded me of the Headingley Test in 2002"- Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill-led Indian team's dominant performance on Day 1 of 1st Test vs England 2025

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reviewed India's performance on the opening day of the first Test and applauded Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant for putting India in a decent position. His X post on the matter read:

Ad

"A solid foundation laid by @klrahul and @ybj_19 enabled India to have a good day. Congratulations to Yashasvi and @ShubmanGill for their brilliant centuries. @RishabhPant17’s contribution was equally important for the team."

Reminiscing about the Headingley Test from 2002, he continued:

"India’s batting today reminded me of the Headingley Test in 2002, when Rahul, @SGanguly99, and I scored hundreds in the first innings, and we went on to win the Test. Today, Yashasvi and Shubman have done their part. Who will be the third centurion this time?"

Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Sourav Ganguly (128) hit centuries and helped India secure a comprehensive innings victory in the Headingley Test in 2002.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news