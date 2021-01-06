"Picking T Natarajan will send a wrong message" - Parthiv Patel ahead of Sydney Test 

Recently-retired India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has opined that picking left-arm pacer T Natarajan for the third Test against Australia will send a wrong message around.

According to him, Natarjan's inclusion could be misconstrued as giving the Test cap to a player only based on his IPL performances.

T Natarajan was roped in the side as a replacement for the injured Umesh Yadav. Natarajan has seen a meteoric rise in the last few months. Natarajan emerged as a yorker-specialist in IPL 2020 and took 16 wickets in as many games.

Consequently, the 29-year-old was added to India's touring contingent as a nets bowler. He then replaced injured players in the ODI and T20I squads and performed brilliantly in both the series.

And now, he is one step away from his Test debut. However, Parthiv Patel believes it's still too early for the pacer from Salem. Talking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel explained his opinion.

"I think this year has been brilliant for T Natarajan but this success has been in white-ball cricket only. He is a tempting option to include in the eleven. But it will send the wrong message that you are playing someone Test cricket on the basis of his IPL form. In my opinion, either Navdeep Saini or Shardul Thakur should get the chance," said Patel.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia

T Natarajan made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season.

Since then, he has played 20 first-class matches and picked up 64 wickets at a healthy average of 27. He has three 5-wicket hauls.

Parthiv Patel picks Navdeep Saini over T Natarajan for Sydney Test

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney 💪💪



📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/izostuAm6N — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

Parthiv Patel suggested India pick 28-year-old Navdeep Saini ahead of T Natarajan.

In Patel's opinion, Saini has done everything Mohammed Siraj had done before the latter made his Test debut in Melbourne.

"I will play Navdeep Saini because he has traveled with the Indian Test side for the last 1.5 years. He has maintained his place as the fourth or fifth seamer in the side. And like Siraj made his place in the team by performing for India 'A', Navdeep Saini has done the same and he has bowled well everywhere. So considering the first-class record and current form, I think Navdeep Saini will come into the team," said Patel.

Saini has 128 first-class wickets to his name from 46 matches at an average of 28.46. He has four five-wicket hauls and as many four-wicket hauls.

The selection conjectures will be cleared on Thursday when India take on Australia for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.