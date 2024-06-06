[Picture] “Abba is proud and delighted” – Yusuf Pathan shares heartfelt photo with his father after winning Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has shared a heartfelt picture with his father after winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. Pathan, who has now become a Member of Parliament (MP), beat Adhir Ranjan Choudhary of the Indian National Congress (INC) by 85,022 votes on an All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket.

Baharampur constituency was a bastion of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, where he was elected five times from 1999 to 2019. Pathan went on to beat Chowdhury by 85,022 votes.

On Thursday, the cricketer-turned-politician shared a picture with his father and the MP winning certificate on X (formerly Twitter). The 41-year-old penned an emotional note, expressing joy and gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference. He captioned the post:

“Standing with my Abba [Father] and the MP winning certificate. The joy and pride are similar to representing India in cricket. From sports to politics, my mission is to serve and develop our great nation. Abba is proud and delighted that I have this chance to make a difference.”

On the cricket front, Yusuf Pathan represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. The part-time off-spinner also bagged 46 wickets in international cricket. He was part of India’s T20 and ODI World Cup winning squads in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

Yusuf also played 174 T20s in the IPL, amassing 3204 runs, including a ton and 13 half-centuries. He also bagged 42 wickets in the T20 extravaganza. The batting all-rounder won three IPL titles as a player – Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014).

“Mera bhai jeet gaya” – Irfan Pathan congratulated Yusuf Pathan on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Former India cricketer and Yusuf’s younger brother, Irfan Pathan recently congratulated him on winning the Lok Sabha seat. He wrote on X:

“Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians."

"Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet gaya (my brother won),” he added.

Unlike Yusuf Pathan, Irfan has been working as a commentator following his retirement from international cricket in January 2020. He was the Player of the Match in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

