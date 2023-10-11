[Picture] “Fan moment” – Dale Steyn shares photo with Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut amid 2023 World Cup

Former South Africa player Dale Steyn is spending quality time while covering the 2023 World Cup in India. The ace pacer recently met Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the Star Sports studio. The actor had gone for the promotions for her Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2. The comedy-horror film was released in the theatres on September 28.

Steyn took the opportunity to click a selfie with Ranaut. He shared the post on Instagram with the caption:

“Fan moment.”

Dale Steyn with Kangana Ranaut.

In a recent interview, Steyn lauded India for the warm welcome and hospitality and for treating the cricketers like a celebrity. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach was quoted as saying by sacricketmag.com:

"India is crazy! It's the closest you're going to be to feeling like a rock star. You're treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star. Cricket is just crazy there. You go to the airport and you're bombarded, you go to practice and there are 10,000 people watching. It's doubtful I'll ever have that experience in my life again with anything that I do.”

Steyn recently spent quality time on the beach in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, which hosted the warmup matches.

Dale Steyn backs Ishan Kishan in the absence of Shubman Gill in 2023 World Cup

Amid uncertainty over Shubman Gill’s recovery for India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match, Dale Steyn has backed Ishan Kishan to perform with the bat. The cricketer-turned-commentator recently told Star Sports:

"I think Ishan Kishan fits in perfectly. Ishan Kishan is another guy that he's full of duties, he's full of his exuberance, he is a guy that will do pretty much the same thing. He just hasn't done it as consistently as someone like Shubman Gill.”

He added:

“What Rohit Sharma does, and Ishan Kishan taking that play and he left-handed too, so it brings in that dynamic that there's always that left-handed, right-handed combination. I know teams talk about it, but it is a thing. I was an opening bowler and I must be honest with you I hated it.”

Kishan, though, failed to deliver against Australia in India’s opening 2023 World Cup match. The left-handed batter departed for a golden duck, caught by Marnus Labuschagne at slips off Mitchell Starc. He will look to make amends against Afghanistan.

Steyn has also backed Mohammad Siraj for the 2023 World Cup. On this, he recently told the International Cricket Council (ICC):

"He swings the ball upfront, knocks over big batters. He is a key player for India.”

Siraj took one wicket against Australia but returned wicketless against Afghanistan. The speedster, though, had picked up 6/21 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final.

