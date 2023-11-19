[Picture] Google celebrates IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final with special doodle

Search Engine giant Google dedicated a specially customized doodle for the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia. The summit clash is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (Sunday, November 19). The doodle showed the World Cup trophy, bat, stumps, pitch, and the stadium.

For the unversed, the ODI World Cup takes place every four years. India have won the tournament twice in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Australia are the most successful team in the marquee ICC tournament, with five trophies – 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

In the ongoing tournament, India entered the final with a 10-match unbeaten streak, while Australia have won eight games on the trot after losing the first two matches.

In the semifinals, the Men in Blue beat South Africa by 70 runs, while Australia defeated New Zealand by three wickets.

Australia opt to bowl against India in 2023 World Cup final

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday.

At the toss, Cummins said:

“We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot.”

Both teams fielded an unchanged side in the summit clash.

At the time of writing, India were 94/3 after 14 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease. The duo slammed 85 and 97* in their previous outing against the Aussies during the league stage.

Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Shubman Gill (four off seven) cheaply.

India captain Rohit Sharma looked solid for his 47 runs off 31 balls, including three sixes and four boundaries. The right-handed batter fell prey to Glenn Maxwell, thanks to a stunning catch from Travis Head.

Cummins then sent back Shreyas Iyer (four off three) cheaply to put Australia in a commanding position.

