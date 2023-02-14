Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has confirmed his relationship with model and actress Nidhi Tapadia on Tuesday (February 14). On the occasion of Valentine’s day, the lovebirds could be seen posing together in an Instagram story.

Sharing the post, Shaw wrote:

“Happy Valentine's my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa.”

Interestingly, Shaw deleted the post within a few minutes, but we’ve kept the screenshot. Take a look below:

Prithvi Shaw made his relationship Insta official with Nidhi Tapedia on Tuesday.

The actress recently commented on Shaw's latest Instagram post:

Shaw was slated to make his international comeback after more than 18 months. The 23-year-old was part of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand but didn't get a game.

Shaw recently scored a 379-run knock for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw in two-horse race to become Delhi Capitals captain ahead of IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw is in a two-horse race with Australian legend David Warner to become Delhi Capitals captain ahead of IPL 2023. That comes, as regular captain Rishabh Pant will miss the tournament this season due to multiple injuries sustained during a car crash in December last year.

Shaw has scored 1588 runs in 63 IPL games, including 12 half-centuries. Last year, he amassed 283 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 152.97, including two fifties. Last season, DC finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games. They are yet to win the IPL.

DC squad for IPL 2023:

Players bought: Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore)

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

DC have bought explosive batters Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt to strengthen their squad. They were unable to find a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who is prone to injury, though.

