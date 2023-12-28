Picture of Hasan Ali giving autograph on a fan's forehead during AUS vs PAK 2nd Test goes viral

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali continued to entertain the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia.

From shooing away pigeons on the opening day to making the spectators dance with him on Day 3, Hasan has ensured that there is never a dull moment when he is on the field.

On the third day of the second Test, Hasan was seen signing on the forehead of a fan. The picture was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official social media handles, and it has since gone viral.

Australia have the upper hand in the Boxing Day Test. The hosts finished at 187/6 at Stumps on Day 3, leading Pakistan by 241 runs. Hasan Ali has bowled 12 overs so far in the innings and is yet to pick up a single wicket.

Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith steadied the ship for Australia after a shaky start to the second innings

Australia gained a 54-run lead after bundling out Pakistan for 264, courtesy of skipper Pat Cummins' five-wicket haul and Nathan Lyon's four-fer. The Men in Green got off to a spectacular start with the ball, shifting the momentum in their team's favour.

The early dismissals of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne left Australia reeling at 16/4 after just 5.2 overs.

The visitors almost got another breakthrough as Aamer Jamal succeeded in catching the edge of Mitchell Marsh's bat. However, Abdullah Shafique put down a simple chance at slips.

The drop proved costly for Shan Masood and Co., as Marsh ended up scoring 96 runs. The all-rounder formed a 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Steve Smith.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after comprehensively beating Pakistan by 360 runs in the opening encounter. Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry score of 89 in the fourth innings at Perth, slumping to a humiliating defeat.

