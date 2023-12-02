[Picture] Italian woman footballer picks Virat Kohli as her favorite Indian cricketer

Virat Kohli is one of the most followed athletes in the world. The 35-year-old has been a trendsetter both on and off the field. The Delhi-born cricketer enjoys 264 million followers alone on Instagram, where he keeps sharing fitness videos to engage with fans.

It’s no surprise that an Italian Woman footballer Agata Isabella Centasso picked Kohli as her favorite Indian cricketer. Reacting to a random user on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Agata shared Kohli’s photo to reveal her answers.

Previously, Agata also shared a picture of herself wearing the Indian cricket team’s jersey. That came after Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni shared a selfie with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC.

Agata tagged her PM Meloni and wrote on X:

“At this point, you should get this jersey.”

Virat Kohli rested for the white-ball series in South Africa

Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series in South Africa alongside India skipper Rohit Sharma. The duo will return to the side during the two-match Test series against the Proteas. The first Test will be played in Centurion from December 26 onwards.

Kohli enjoys a decent record against South Africa in Tests. The right-handed batter has scored 1236 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 56.18, comprising three tons and four half-centuries.

The former Indian skipper has been in decent form of late. He recently finished as the leading run-scorer in the ODI World Cup with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, including three centuries and six fifties.

The Men in Blue, though, failed to win the ICC trophy, losing to Australia by six wickets in the final.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), and Prasidh Krishna.

IND vs SA Tests Schedule:

December 26-30: 1st Test in Centurion

January 3-7: 2nd Test in Cape Town