[Picture] Jaydev Unadkat recovers from injury ahead of WTC final, boards flight to London 

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has fully recovered from his injury ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

The left-arm seamer smiled as he posed for a picture wearing an all-black outfit on a flight to London on Sunday, May 28. He captioned the post:

“WTC.”

For the uninitiated, the Lucknow Super Giants speedster was recently ruled out of the IPL 2023. This came after he awkwardly fell on the ground as his foot got caught into the side net while bowling in the nets.

He consulted BCCI’s medical staff and underwent scans before going to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation to regain his fitness.

Unadkat will now look to deliver for Team India after a breakthrough season for champions Saurashtra in the 2022 Ranji Trophy. He scalped 26 wickets in 4 games at a strike rate of 13.88 in the prestigious tournament.

The left-arm pacer also emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping 19 wickets in 10 games.

However, the 31-year-old returned wicketless in three games for LSG. His last Test for Team India came against Bangladesh in Mirpur, where he returned with three wickets

BCCI’s latest update on Jaydev Unadkat

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed that Jaydev Unadkat is still in the race to play in the WTC final, subject to his fitness:

“Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder."

It added:

"A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.”

BCCI @BCCI



Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.



Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.



More details here - #TeamIndia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia.Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia.Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav. More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #TeamIndia twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

India’s squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain) Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes