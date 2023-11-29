[Picture] KBC poses a cricket-related question about the 2023 ODI World Cup 

Renowned Indian TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) featured a cricket-related question about the recently concluded 2023 World Cup held in India. The question was asked in the episode aired on Wednesday, November 29.

The quiz show host Amitabh Bachchan asked a participant the following question: Who became India's all-time highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups during the 2023 ODI World Cup?

The options were: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja.

KBC's latest cricket-related question. (PC: Sony)

The right answer to the question is Mohammed Shami, who had a dream campaign with the ball in the 2023 World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin played only one match in the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed good runs as they picked up 20 and 16 wickets across 11 games.

Mohammed Shami picked up 24 wickets in just seven games and played a starring role in the bowling department for India. During his campaign, Shami also became the leading wicket-taker for India in the history of ODI World Cups.

Across 18 games, he has scalped 55 wickets at an average of 13.52, including four five-wicket hauls. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath previously held the record as they had picked up 44 wickets.

I had swelling in my knee before the 2015 World Cup: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recently revealed that he was struggling with a swelling knee prior to ICC's flagship 50-over tournament in 2015. He opened up that he chose to play by taking injections throughout the campaign. In a recent interview with Puma, Shami said:

"I had swelling in my knee before the 2015 WC - I had two options - either directly go for surgery or play the tournament & then go to surgery - while the team would return to the hotel after every match - I would go to the hospital to take injection when you play for the country, you forget everything. "

He added:

"No one knew what I was going through. When I bowled five overs in the semi-final, I couldn't feel my leg. My leg was completely numb."

India's campaign in that tournament ended in the final, where they lost to Australia by six wickets.