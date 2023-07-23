[Picture] “Lots of love from Kul to Cha” – Kuldeep Yadav shares heartwarming birthday post for partner in crime Yuzvendra Chahal 

Kuldeep Yadav shared a heartwarming birthday greeting to his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal, who turned 33 on Sunday (July 23).

The wrist-spinner shared a picture of him and Chahal playing beach volleyball with a picturesque background. They can be seen wearing matching shorts in the snapshot. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kuldeep wrote:

“Always hunting together as a pack, on the pitch, and on the beach. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays my brother, and may your year be filled with abundance of joy, success and blessings. Lots of love always from Kul to Cha.”

For the uninitiated, the spin twins were the top two wicket-takers in ODI cricket between the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup, as per ESPNCricinfo.

In that period between the ICC events, Yadav scalped 81 wickets at a strike rate of 21.74, while Chahal scalped 66 at 25.68. The duo didn’t play together after the 2019 ODI World Cup but returned to action under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy last year.

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be critical for India heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to play T20I and ODI series in West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are in the West Indies for the upcoming three-match ODI series and five T20Is, which starts at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (July 27).

Yadav, in particular, has been excellent with the ball over the last two years. The 28-year-old returned 12 wickets in eight ODIs last year and has scalped 15 wickets in as many games this year. Chahal, meanwhile, scalped 21 wickets in 14 ODIs last year but has picked up only three in two games this year.

The duo last played in the Indian Premier League. Yadav scalped 10 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.37 for Delhi Capitals, while Chahal picked up 21 wickets in 14 games at 8.18 for Rajasthan Royals.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar