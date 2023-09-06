[Picture] Prithvi Shaw reunites with DC captain Rishabh Pant at NCA

Prithvi Shaw reunited with his regular Delhi Capitals (DC) captain, Rishabh Pant, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 6. To mark their reunion, the duo posed for a picture. In the snapshot, Shaw was seen in a red T-shirt and blue trousers, while Pant wore a white Tee and colorful shorts.

Sharing an Instagram story, Shaw wrote:

“So good to see him after long @rishabhpant,” with a heart emoji.

On the professional front, Shaw is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his knee injury that he sustained while playing for Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup last month.

The scans revealed that Shaw suffered a Grade 2 PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) injury, which didn’t require surgery. The Mumbai batter, though, is doubtful for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During his stint with Northamptonshire, Shaw looked top-notch, scoring 429 runs in just four games. The 23-year-old smashed 244 against Somerset, registering the sixth-highest individual score in List-A history.The right-handed batter then hit 125* against Durham.

Northamptonshire has confirmed that he will return to them despite strong interests from other counties. In a statement, he said:

"I am so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there. It's a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I cannot wait to get back over.”

All you need to know about Rishabh Pant’s recovery

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is recovering from a fatal car accident that he survived on December 30 last year. He has commenced batting as well as wicketkeeping in the nets.

According to the BCCI:

“He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him, which includes strength, flexibility, and running.”

The wicketkeeper-batter, though, will miss out on the marquee ICC event – the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The 25-year-old is likely to recover ahead of England's tour of India in 2024. The opening Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25-29.