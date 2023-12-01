[Picture] Rahul Dravid & wife Vijeeta watch their son Samit play in Cooch Behar Trophy

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta were seen attending a Cooch Behar Trophy game between Karnataka and Uttarakhand at SNRW ground on Friday. The couple watched their elder son Samit play for Karnataka at the venue.

Dravid is spending quality with family following the 2023 World Cup. VVS Laxman is currently filling in for Dravid as head coach for the ongoing home T20I series against Australia.

Samit, who is an all-rounder, finished with figures of 0/11 in his five overs, including two maidens at stumps on Day 1. Uttarakhand finished the day at 232/9 in 90 overs, courtesy of a century from captain Aarav Mahajan, who scored 127 off 236 balls, including 18 boundaries.

Samit recently returned with scores of 55 (84) and two off five deliveries, respectively, against Himachal Pradesh in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Karnataka won that game by five wickets. He also scored 51 off 122 against Delhi, where his team won by an innings and 23 runs.

Dravid's youngest son Anway is also a cricketer who plays for Karnataka in U14.

Rahul Dravid and company to continue as coaching staff of Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) renewed the contract of Rahul Dravid and his support staff on November 29 following the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure. The Board acknowledges Mr. Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism.”

During his tenure, India reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup.

Rahul Dravid will join the team for the upcoming India tour of South Africa. The Men in Blue are set to play three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests against the Proteas. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have been appointed T20I and ODI captains, respectively, in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

India tour of SA Schedule

December 10: 1st T20I in Durban

December 12: 2nd T20I in Gqeberha

December 14: 3rd T20I in Johannesburg

December 17: 1st ODI in Johannesburg

December 19: 2nd ODI in Gqeberha

December 21: 3rd ODI in Paarl

December 26-30: 1st Test in Centurion

January 3-7: 2nd Test in Cape Town