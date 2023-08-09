[Picture] Ravindra Jadeja shares clip of horse riders in US

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, a hippophile (who loves horseriding), is spending quality time in the United States following the conclusion of the Test and ODI series in the West Indies (WI).

While the Men in Blue are busy playing the T20I series, Jadeja is making the most of the break after being ignored for the shortest format to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the ODI World Cup in India.

On Tuesday, August 8, the 34-year-old shared a clip of two officers riding horses in one of the cities in the US on his Instagram story.

Jadeja often shares pictures of himself with his horses from his farmhouse in Jamnagar, Saurashtra.

The Instagram story comes a day after the Chennai Super Kings player was seen dancing on the streets in the US.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the vital cogs for the Men in Blue ahead of the upcoming 50-over events. He recently scalped 3/37 in the first ODI against West Indies but returned wicketless in the second and third ODIs. India, though, won the three-match series 2-1.

With the bat, the left-hander scored 16*, 10, and 8* in three games.

The Saurashtra player also played two Tests in WI, scoring 61 and 37*. He scalped seven wickets in the two-Test series.

"Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch” – Ravindra Jadeja lauds former India captain

Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of the greatest fielders in cricket, recently lauded former India captain Virat Kohli for a one-handed stunner in the opening ODI against West Indies in Barbados. Kohli took a quick reflex catch off his bowling at slip.

Jadeja told the BCCI:

"Generally, I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my bowling.”

He continued:

“Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch. It was low and Kohli held it wonderfully. He didn’t get any time to react, he got only one second to react and he grabbed it. Fielders need to support the bowlers and that in turn helps to boost the confidence of players. You need to convert those half chances.”

Watch Virat Kohli's catch [from 5:00 onwards]:

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action in a high-voltage Asia Cup game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.