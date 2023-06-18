[Pictures] Ravindra Jadeja shares snapshots with his ‘forever crush’

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is enjoying quality time with his family at his hometown in Jamnagar in Gujarat after the ICC World Test Championship final in England.

The Saurashtra, who loves horseriding, shared pictures of his reunion with one of his horses at his farmhouse. In multiple pictures shared on Twitter, the 34-year-old can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue track pants with sports shoes and a cap next to his black-colored horse.

Jadeja captioned the post:

“Forever crush.”

In an old interview, Ravindra Jadeja said that he loved spending time with horses in his farmhouse.

“I used to go to my friend’s place for riding horses, and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them.

"I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them,” Jadeja said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ravindra Jadeja to next play for Team India during West Indies tour

On the professional front, Jadeja last played for Team India during the WTC final. The all-rounder scalped four wickets and scored 48 runs, but they were not enough, as his team fell short by 209 runs on the final day of the summit clash.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravindra Jadeja - One of the greats of Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja - One of the greats of Test cricket. https://t.co/ZwdgYXG6Mn

Jadeja, though, enjoyed a successful season for champions Chennai Super Kings in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm spinner scalped 20 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.56.

He also contributed 190 runs in 16 games at a stunning strike rate of 142.85. The left-handed batter finished CSK’s innings against Gujarat Titans, when his team required ten runs off two deliveries against Mohit Sharma in the final.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RAVINDRA JADEJA THE SUPERHERO OF CSK:



6,4 when 10 needed to seal the 5th title for CSK. Take a bow, Sir Jadeja! RAVINDRA JADEJA THE SUPERHERO OF CSK:6,4 when 10 needed to seal the 5th title for CSK. Take a bow, Sir Jadeja! https://t.co/XBQVgXdh0T

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action for Team India during the West Indies tour next month. India are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during the month-long tour.

The all-rounder will look to carry his sublime form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

