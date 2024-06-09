[Picture] Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid clicked together during IND vs PAK T20 World Cup showdown in New York

India head coach Rahul Dravid and cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh were clicked together at the venue of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday, June 9. Yuvraj has been appointed as the global ambassador of the ongoing ICC event, while Tendulkar served as the ICC’s global ambassador at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Indian Cricket Team’s official handle captioned the post:

“3 Indian greats in one frame. Quick Trivia! How many international runs & wickets in this frame.”

Combined, the trio scored 70,107 runs and scalped 353 wickets in international cricket.

Take a look:

Trending

Sachin Tendulkar, part of India’s winning team in the 2011 ODI World Cup, has the most runs in international cricket. The legendary batter amassed 34357 runs in 664 matches, comprising 100 tons and 164 half-centuries. He has also scalped 201 wickets across formats.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid holds third spot among India’s leading run-getters. Touted as the Wall of Indian cricket, Dravid has 24,064 runs in 504 matches, including 48 centuries and 145 fifties. He has also scalped five international wickets.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is among the top 10 highest run-scorers for India. The left-hander amassed 11686 runs in 399 games, hitting 17 centuries and 71 fifties. The left-arm spinner scalped 147 wickets in internationals. He delivered as an all-rounder as the Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

“I wished a little more towards India” – Sachin Tendulkar backs Rohit Sharma and Co. to deliver against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Sachin Tendulkar has backed Rohit Sharma-led India to deliver against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. He, however, reckoned that both teams would put on a show in the rivalry encounter. Tendulkar recently told ANI:

“The number of World Cup matches that we've played against each other, they've all been exciting, super exciting. I would like to wish both teams the very best of luck for tomorrow.

"I know both teams are well prepared to go out and give their best when it comes to sharing the best of luck that I have wished a little more towards India.”

India and Pakistan are locking horns for the eighth time in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue lead the Men in Green 5:1 in seven games. One match ended in a tie, where India won the famous bowl-out event in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament.

Follow the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback