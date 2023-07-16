[Picture] Sarfaraz Khan and Tilak Varma see off Suryakumar Yadav at Bengaluru airport ahead of IND vs WI ODIs

Sarfaraz Khan and Tilak Varma on Sunday, July 16, came to see off Suryakumar Yadav at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru ahead of the white-ball series against West Indies, which starts on July 27.

In a picture shared on social media, Suryakumar can be seen wearing a printed T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz and Tilak opted for training wear.

Suryakumar and Sarfaraz played for West Zone against Tilak Varma's South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final which concluded on Sunday. The South Zone won the summit clash by 75 runs.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav wrote:

“See off karne airport tak aa gaye #jasbaati.”

Suryakumar Yadav (middle) with Sarfaraz Khan (left) and Tilak Varma (right). [via Instagram]

Yadav was last seen in action for West Zone at the 2023 Duleep Trophy. He returned with figures of 7 and 52 against Central Zone and 8 and 4 versus South Zone.

The Mumbai batter, though, recently amassed 605 runs in 16 games at an average of 43.21, including a ton and five half-centuries, for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League last season.

Suryakumar Yadav survives axe from ODIs ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in ODIs for the West Indies tour comes even though he registered three consecutive golden ducks during the three-match ODI series against Australia at home.

The right-handed batter has, so far, scored just 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 24.06, including two half-centuries. His last fifty came 15 innings ago against West Indies in February 2022.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul out of the ODI series against West Indies due to injuries, Yadav will look to make amends ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 50-over tournament is scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19 in India.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs WI ODI schedule

1st ODI: Kensington Oval, Barbados on July 27, 7 pm IST

2nd ODI: Kensington Oval, Barbados on July 29, 7 pm IST

3rd ODI: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad on August 1, 7 pm IST