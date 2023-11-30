[Picture] Team India captain Rohit Sharma poses for a selfie with his wife Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed for an endearing selfie with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, during his time away from the field. He has taken a mini break from the sport after a couple of hectic months of non-stop action. He led India to their eighth Asia Cup trophy in September and then to the 2023 World Cup final.

Men in Blue dominated through the league phase of the World Cup. They won all nine matches comprehensively and then defeated New Zealand in the semi-final to make it a perfect 10. However, they suffered a heart-breaking loss in the final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

Rohit Sharma led his side from the front in the mega tournament with his scintillating strokeplay in the powerplay. He also ended up as the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 597 runs in 11 games. His teammate, Virat Kohli, was at the pole position with 765 runs.

Despite stellar performances from several players, India fell short in the summit clash, which appeared to leave Rohit, Virat, and others in tears. After spending an emotionally draining couple of months, Rohit and several other senior players took a break and missed the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma is currently spending quality time with his family in the United Kingdom. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, took to Instagram recently and shared a picture on her story with a caption:

"My boy."

Ritika Sajdeh's latest Instagram story.

"They know the conditions in the Caribbean"- Brian Lara on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former West Indies batter Brian Lara put his weight behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's potential selection in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Lara said to ANI about the experienced duo:

"I think whichever team India picks, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with. But you can't replace experience. What Virat and Rohit bring is a lot of experience. They know the conditions in the Caribbean. They have played there."

He continued:

"I wouldn't say that they should dictate their future but I think the sort of players, the legends that they are in the game, I am almost sure there will be a lot of respect in finding out what they want to do, how far they want to push it and make the decision then."

