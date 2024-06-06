[Picture] “The CULTURE” – Irfan Pathan reacts as Pat Cummins turns waterboy for Australia vs Oman in T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently lauded Australia as Pat Cummins didn’t find a place in the playing XI vs Oman in their T20 World Cup opening game in Barbados on Wednesday (June 5). Cummins, who led Australia to ICC WTC and ODI World Cup titles last year, was seen carrying water bottles for his teammates.

The Aussie all-rounder recently led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, where they lost to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Mitchell Marsh is leading Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup. At the toss, he pointed out that he might play as an all-rounder. He said:

“I am hoping I can be a complete all-rounder. “

As a result, the Aussies went for specialist bowlers (pacers) - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis.

Pathan shared a picture of Cummins serving as a waterboy on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

“The CULTURE.”

Pathan was apparently pointing out that, unlike India's star cricketers, there’s no hero worship in Australian cricket, one of the most successful teams when it comes to winning titles.

Cummins has 57 wickets in 52 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.43. He recently scalped 18 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 9.28 for SRH in IPL 2024.

“He has won everything” – Irfan Pathan lauds Pat Cummins

Irfan Pathan recently lauded Pat Cummins for his leadership for Australia as they won the ICC World Test Championship and the World Cup. He told Star Sports:

“He has won everything. He has won the World Cup and the World Test Championship. He won a lot and had an amazing year.”

Pathan also pointed out that Cummins didn’t deliver as a player but produced results with his leadership skills in IPL 2024. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“They made a massive bid for Pat Cummins in the auction not just as a player. All of us agree that he hasn't set the IPL on fire as a player. He hasn't done that this year as well but as a captain, he has brought stability. Such a team needs stability.”

Meanwhile, Australia will next lock horns with England in Barbados on Saturday (June 8).

