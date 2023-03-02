Picture: “Threads that will reunite” - DC unveil their jersey for WPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are the latest to unveil their jersey for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023).

The jersey was officially unveiled on Thursday, March 2 on the Capitals’ social media handle. The prominent color of the jersey is blue with a darker shade of red in the other half. It also features a roaring lion on the front side.

Sharing the post, DC wrote:

“Threads that will unite our (girls emoji). Here’s our DC jersey for the WPL 2023 season.”

DC will be led by reigning Women's T20 World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning. They have also roped in the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Shafali Verma.

The Delhi-based franchise have also bought quality Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, among others.

DC squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

“It’s a very proud moment” – Meg Lanning on being named DC captain for WPL 2023

Australia’s Meg Lanning has expressed her gratitude at being appointed captain of Delhi Capitals. Speaking at a mega event on Thursday, March 2, she said:

“It's a very proud moment for me to first be involved in a franchise like Delhi Capitals and to be named the captain is a huge honor and something I am looking very much forward to.”

Lanning, who has won seven World Cup (Five T20WC and two WC) titles for Australia, feels that the WPL is a big moment for the upliftment of women’s cricket. She stated:

“It's a massive moment for the sport. I think the logical next step makes a lot of sense. There is so much excitement around with these young girls' involved there, they have been super pumped to be involved. Cricket in India is people's lives. They love it. Everywhere you go you see it enough. I have been to India a couple of times and loved it every time.”

He continued:

“The fact that WPL is up and running, provides a platform for young girls from around the world but also in India to take the next step. To be involved in something like this is amazing and I think it's only going to keep growing over the years.”

DC will begin their WPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, March 5.

