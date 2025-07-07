Picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a day out at Wimbledon 2025 goes viral

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted in the stands at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The 36-year-old is not part of India’s ongoing five-Test series against England, having announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on May 12 after a remarkable career spanning 123 Test matches.
Last seen in action during IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli has been residing in London since the tournament concluded in early June. On July 7, a photo of the ace batter and Anushka enjoying their time at the prestigious tennis tournament went viral on social media.
Check out the picture here:
Meanwhile, Kohli also shared a message on Instagram stories for Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who defeated Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16. The Delhi-born cricketer captioned the story:
“What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”
The Serbian ace is set to return to action on Wednesday, July 9, when he takes on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.
“Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall” - Virat Kohli congratulates Shubman Gill’s India on their win in the 2nd Test against England
Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India registered a thumping 336-run victory over England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, after setting a daunting target of 608.
The win also marked India’s first-ever Test triumph at the venue in nine attempts. Reacting to the landmark achievement, former India captain Virat Kohli took to X and wrote:
“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”
The two teams will resume their battle in the third Test, set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord’s in London.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis