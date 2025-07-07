Picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying a day out at Wimbledon 2025 goes viral

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted in the stands at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The 36-year-old is not part of India’s ongoing five-Test series against England, having announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on May 12 after a remarkable career spanning 123 Test matches.

Ad

Last seen in action during IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli has been residing in London since the tournament concluded in early June. On July 7, a photo of the ace batter and Anushka enjoying their time at the prestigious tennis tournament went viral on social media.

Check out the picture here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Kohli also shared a message on Instagram stories for Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who defeated Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16. The Delhi-born cricketer captioned the story:

“What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Novak Djokovic (Image via [email protected])

The Serbian ace is set to return to action on Wednesday, July 9, when he takes on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Ad

“Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall” - Virat Kohli congratulates Shubman Gill’s India on their win in the 2nd Test against England

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India registered a thumping 336-run victory over England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, after setting a daunting target of 608.

Ad

The win also marked India’s first-ever Test triumph at the venue in nine attempts. Reacting to the landmark achievement, former India captain Virat Kohli took to X and wrote:

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The two teams will resume their battle in the third Test, set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord’s in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis