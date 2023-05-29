[Picture] Virat Kohli enjoys coffee on a bright sunny day in London ahead of the WTC final 

Virat Kohli is making the most of his time in England ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

The 34-year-old cricketer loves spending time in England, one of his favorite destinations. With more than a week left for the ultimate showdown, Kohli can spend quality time in England and get acclimatized to the conditions.

On Monday, the right-handed batter shared a picture of himself wearing India’s new kit, enjoying his coffee on a sunny morning in London. Kohli captioned the post:

“When in England.”

Virat Kohli shares his second selfie after reaching London.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli confirmed that he can't live a normal life in India due to his huge fandom. Thus, he makes the most of his time away from the country. He said:

“If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around. That’s a different joy of walking on the road, go whichever shop you want, eat or buy something. I don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here [in India].”

In 2018, Kohli said he loves to go out for breakfasts and coffee shops in other countries, especially in London. Speaking to Wisden, he said:

“We really enjoy our time when we come to other countries. We get to walk around and that’s very liberating, to be able to enjoy normal stuff like going out for breakfast or to coffee shops, because we don’t walk at all back home – it’s only getting out of our house, into our car and going wherever we want to go, then back into our car to go home.”

Virat Kohli smashes back-to-back centuries ahead of WTC final

Virat Kohli is in sublime form with the bat. The former India captain recently smashed consecutive centuries for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Delhi-born batter will now look to deliver for Team India in their bid to lift the WTC final.

For the uninitiated, Australia always bring the best out of Kohli. The latter smashed 186 against the Aussies during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year. He also holds the maximum runs in Tests against the Kangaroos, scoring 1979 runs in 24 Tests, including eight tons.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Runs - 1979

Average - 48.26

Fifties - 5

Centuries - 8



Virat Kohli just loves playing against Australia in the longest format of the game



#INDvsAUS #Cricket #Tests #ViratKohli #India

When it comes to playing in England, Virat Kohli has amassed 1033 runs in 16 Tests, including two tons and five half-centuries.

